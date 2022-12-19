Coal India Ltd (CIL) has imported approximately 3.58 lakh tonne of coal from Indonesia, the Parliament was told on Monday.

The coal was imported through vendor, GHV-BDE-DIL (JV), during this year on behalf of thermal power plants (TPPs) of state Gencos (generating companies) and independent power plants (IPPs), Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

Orders for supply of imported coal were placed by the CIL, based on “firm orders” and the advance payment by various power generating companies, he said.

As per data provided by the Power Ministry, 86 per cent of the imported coal has been utilised, he added.

Considering the increasing electricity demand and for building up of coal stock at power plants before onset of monsoon, the Power Ministry had, on April 24, had advised power plants to import coal for blending purpose to meet 10 per cent of their coal requirement.

Subsequently, after reviewing the coal stock position, the ministry in August decided that the states/IPPs and Coal Ministry may decide the blending percentage after assessing the availability of domestic coal supplies.

20221219-170803