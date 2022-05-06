BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Coal India to offer its 20 closed underground mines to private players

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said that with the target to minimise the import of thermal coal, Coal India Ltd is going to offer its 20 closed/discontinued underground mines to private players on a revenue sharing model.

“Extractable reserve in the closed/discontinued coal mines is around 380 million tonnes… 30-40 million tonnes of coal can be easily extracted from the mines,” he said at an Investors meet in Mumbai, an official statement said.

Continuation of mining activities will help in increasing coal supply to thermal power plans while creating employment opportunities for local people, he added.

The Ministry has allowed concession of 50 per cent in revenue share for coal gasification.

Joshi also said the country is witnessing a revolution in the energy sector. “Government’s efforts for electrification in remote areas, changing fuel choices in transport, modern lifestyle have led to increased demand for electricity,” he said.

Minister of State for Coal, Mines, and Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve said India has the 5th largest reserve of coal in the world and the government’s aim is to increase domestic coal production to 1.2 billion metric tonnes by FY 23-24.

“As a fuel, coal is the biggest contributor in the energy mix,” he said.

Danve also said athe initiative will pave the way for deployment of latest mining technology, robust systems and processes.

The Ministry launched “Technology Roadmap for Coal Sector”, prepared by it, and intended to lead to adoption and implementation of new technologies and enhance work environment, mining operations, including safety and productivity, environmental protection, increase productivity, improve coal recovery and reduce costs.

This will be taken as benchmark document for coal companies to adopt new technologies and build digital infrastructure to support current and future ramp-up for the mines.

