ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Coal mine climax shoot rolls out for Nani-starrer ‘Dasara’

NewsWire
0
0

Tollywood’s ‘Natural Star’ Nani’s much-awaited pan-India project ‘Dasara’ is speeding towards completion as the movie shoot enters the last leg.

A new schedule of the movie rolled out on Tuesday in the Godavarikhani coal mine set. It is a 15-day schedule where the important climax sequence is going to be shot.

Updating his fans, Nani posted a picture of the location on Instagram and wrote, “Day one of the last schedule. Mind, body, heart, and rage at its full potential.”

According to unit members, this shoot schedule is the most important sequence of the film and will be the highlight of the movie. After this schedule, only one song remains to be canned.

Srikanth Odela is debuting as director with the movie being mounted on a large scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

Starting from Nani’s first look to the recently released first song ‘Dhoom Dhaam’, which got a terrific response, the movie is rousing all-round curiosity.

Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are the important cast members of the film, which has music by Santhosh Narayanan. Sathyan Sooryan is handling cinematography.

‘Dasara’ will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on March 30, 2023.

20221220-212803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES
    rohit-shetty-allu-arjun

    Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ will set screens on fire, says Rohit Shetty...

    Vir Das’ fourth comedy special to drop on Dec 26 on...

    Ali Fazal’s short film by Arati Kadav to be screened at...

    Rajamouli spills the beans on Ram Charan’s next movie with Sukumar