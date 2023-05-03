BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Coal ministry aims to produce 1,012 million tonnes of dry fuel in 2023-24

NewsWire
0
0

Coal ministry aims to produce 1,012 million tonnes of dry fuel in the current financial year.

According to the action plan prepared by the ministry, 25 new reserves for commercial mining would be allocated during the current fiscal.

Capacity expansion target for 2023-24 is Rs 21,030 crore, while the overall projected target of assets monetisation plan is Rs 50,118.61 crore.

During 2022-23, the ministry signed agreements for a total of 23 coal mines having cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) of 33.224 million tonnes per annum.

These mines are expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs 4,700.80 crore calculated at PRC.

These mines are expected to provide both direct and indirect employment to 44,906 people.

The ministry has also formulated a coking coal strategy to enhance coking coal availability in the country to reduce imports.

In consultation with the railway ministry, the coal ministry is closely monitoring the new railway line projects that are critical for coal evacuation, and is undertaking mapping of coal sector on national monetisation pipeline.

20230503-162203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Equity indices snap losing streak on value buying despite massive FII...

    EPFO data shows first-time job seekers joining organised sector

    Hospitality industry appeals to PM for relief on cooking gas

    Amid heatwave, Haryana’s power demand touches all-time high