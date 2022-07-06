The Ministry of Coal on Wednesday said that the coal production has gone up by 32.5 per cent approx in June this year and the coal based power generation too has increased in the same period registering growth of approximately 26 per cent.

The Ministry said that India’s coal production increased by 32.57 per cent to 67.59 Million Tonne (MT) from 50.98 MT during June 2021. According to the provisional statistics of the Ministry of Coal, during June this year, Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and captive mines / others registered a growth of 28.87 per cent, 5.50 per cent and 83.53 per cent by producing 51.56 MT, 5.56 MT and 10.47 MT respectively. Of the top 37 coal mines, as many as 22 mines produced more than 100 per cent and production at another nine mines stood between 80 and 100 per cent.

At the same time, coal despatch increased by 20.69 per cent to 75.46 MT from 62.53 MT during June 2022 as compared to June 2021. During June 22, CIL and Captives/Others registered a growth of 15.20 per cent and 88.23 per cent by dispatching 58.98 and 11.05 MT respectively. SCCL registered a negative growth of 0.46 per cent during the month.

The power utilities dispatch has grown by 30.77 per cent to 64.89 MT during June this year as compared to 49.62 MT in June 21 due to increase in power demand. Coal based power generation has registered a growth of 26.58 per cent in June 2022 as compared to June 2021.

The overall power generation in June 2022 has been 17.73 per cent higher than in June 2021. However, Coal based power generation in the month of June 2022 has been 95,880 MU in comparison to 98,609 MU in May 2022 and registered a negative growth of 2.77 per cent. Total power generation has also decreased in June 2022 to 1,38,995 MU from 1,40,059 MU in May 2022 and registered a negative growth of 0.76 per cent.

