India’s coal production in March 2023 rose by 12.03 per cent to 107.84 million tonnes from 96.26 million tonnes as compared to March 2022.

As per the provisional data released by coal ministry, during March 2023, Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and captive mines among others registered a growth of 4.06 per cent, 8.53 per cent and 81.35 per cent respectively.

Of the top 37 coal producing mines in the country, 29 mines produced more than 100 per cent and another six mines’ production stood between 80 and 100 per cent.

At the same time, coal dispatches increased by 7.49 per cent to 83.18 million tonnes from 77.38 million tonnes during March 2023 as compared to March 2022.

During March 2023, Coal India Limited (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and captive mines and others registered a growth of 3.40 per cent, 12.61 per cent and 31.15 per cent by dispatching 64.15 million tonnes, 6.70 million tonnes and 12.32 million tonnes of coal respectively.

The power utilities dispatches increased by 4.36 per cent to 68.36 million tonnes during March 2023 as compared to 65.51 million tonnes in March 2022.

Coal-based power generation registered a growth of 5.70 per cent in March 2023 as compared to March 2022, and overall power generation in March 2023 was 4.59 per cent, higher than the power generated in March 2022.

Further, total power generation has increased in March 2023 to 1,39,718 million units from 1,28,026 million units in February 2023, registering a growth of 9.13 per cent.

20230406-184803