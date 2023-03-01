BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Coal production rises 15% during April-February 2022-23

India’s coal production increased by 15.10 per cent to 784.41 million tonnes during April 2022-February 2023 as compared to 681.5 million tonnes produced during the same period of last year.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) reported production of 619.70 million tonnes up to February 2023 as compared to 542.38 million tonnes during the same period of the last fiscal, an increase of 14.26 per cent.

Total coal despatch was 793.86 million tonnes during April 2022-February 2023 as compared to 740.96 million tonnes during same period of last year, a growth of 7.14 per cent which shows steady and efficient amount of coal despatch to various sectors.

