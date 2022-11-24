BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Coal production rose 18% to 448 million tonnes in Oct

NewsWire
0
0

Total coal production stood at 448 million tonnes in October this year which is 18 per cent higher than that of the corresponding period of 2021.

The growth of dry fuel production from Coal India Ltd (CIL) was also more than 17 per cent.

According to official sources, the Coal Ministry is planning to build a 30 million tonnes stock at domestic coal-based plants by the end of this month.

This would help in augmenting the stock of thermal power plants to up to 45 million tonnes by March 31, 2023, they added.

Ministries of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Power, Railways and Coal are working together to promote transportation of coal through sea route, sources said further.

So far transportation of coal from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to Paradip by rail and thereafter to power plants on eastern coast is being made through rail-sea-rail route.

Government is promoting transportation of coal from coal mines in eastern parts of the country to power plants located on the western coast or northern parts of the country.

Accordingly, capacity of coal transportation to Paradip is being augmented, the sources further said.

Ministry of coal is closely monitoring issues related to production, transportation and quality of domestic dry fuel.

20221124-133204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bank of Baroda nod to funding Amrapali projects, SC asks other...

    With $5.94 bn, India led Asia-Pacific in fintech investments in 2021

    India’s huge bauxite import bill needs to be diverted to develop...

    Vax drive, earnings growth to determine market’s FY22 trajectory: Report