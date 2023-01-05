BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Coal production rose by 9% in Dec 2022 to 82.87 mn tonnes

India’s coal production increased by 9.2 per cent to 82.87 million tonnes in December 2022, from 75.87 million tonnes recorded during November 2022.

On year-on-year basis, domestic coal production went up by 10.8 per cent in December 2022 from December 2021, when it was 74.79 million tonnes.

According to Coal Ninistry data, in December 2022, Coal India Ltd registered a growth of 10.30 per cent, whereas Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and captive mines recorded a growth of 19.12 per cent and 9.01 per cent, respectively.

At the same time, coal despatch increased by 5.28 per cent to 78.91 million tonnes in December 2022 from 74.95 million tonnes recorded in the corresponding period of last year.

During December 2022, CIL, SCCL and captive mines registered a growth of 3.57 per cent, 17.89 per cent, and 8.85 per cent by despatching 62.72 million tonnes, 6.72 million tonnes and 9.46 million tonnes of coal, respectively.

Power utilities despatch also increased by 4.26 per cent to 65.65 million tonnes during December 2022.

