To meet the rising power demand, coal production increased to 34 million tonnes (MT) in the first half of May, the government said on Tuesday, adding that total coal production increased to 33.94 MT, achieving a growth of 36.23 per cent over the production of 24.91 MT during the same period last year.

The total dispatch of coal has been at 37.18 MT, recording an increase of 15.87 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The total coal dispatch including non-CIL coal producing units has been to the tune of 71.77 MT for the entire month of April, registering a growth of 9.39 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

“The Ministry of Coal is continuing all efforts to further enhance coal production and dispatch to meet the increasing power demand in the country,” the ministry said.

The government said that Coal India Limited (CIL) has played an important role in augmenting production and recorded its highest monthly coal production of 53.47 MT in the month of April, registering a growth of 27.64 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Up to May 15, CIL’s production has been at 26.35 MT, an increase of 34.44 per cent over production of 19.60 MT during same period last year.

The total dispatches of coal from CIL went up to 57.50 MT in April from 54.23 MT in April 2021, indicating an increase of 6.03 per cent. As per the consolidated figures, overall dispatches (including non-CIL production) to power have been at the level of 61.69 MT as compared to 52.32 MT in April 2021, recording an increase of 17.91 per cent.

