Coal production touched 43.93 mn tonnes in April-August 2022-23

Coal production touched 43.93 million tonnes during April-August 2022-23, which was 57.7 per cent more than 27.85 million tonnes of production recorded in the corresponding period of last year.

Two mines auctioned in 2021 under commercial auction reforms have become operational and produced 2.36 million tonnes of coal in the April-August 2022-23 period, it was found during a review meeting conducted by Coal Ministry officials recently.

At present, 37 captive and commercial mines are under production and it is expected that at least 11 more new mines will start production during the year.

This will significantly contribute towards meeting the coal demand in the country, official sources said.

Government is expecting 141.78 million tonnes of production from these mines during the current financial year, they added.

