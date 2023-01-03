India’s coal production went up by 16.39 per cent to 607.97 million tonnes during April-December period of the current fiscal as against 522.34 million tonnes produced during the corresponding period of last year.

Coal India Limited (CIL) reported 15.82 per cent rise in production as 479.05 million tonnes of dry fuel production was recorded up to December in the current fiscal as against 413 million tonnes produced during the corresponding period of last year, official sources said.

Coal Ministry sources said that production has increased due to greater usage of mining capacities of captive coal blocks.

The Ministry has also amended the Mineral Concession (Amendment) Rules, 1960 under MMDR (Amendment) Act, 2021 to allow lessee of captive mines to sell coal or lignite up to 50 per cent of the total excess production after meeting the requirement of the end-use plants.

