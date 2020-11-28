Canindia News

Coal racket: CBI raids 30 places in Bengal

by CanIndia New Wire Service

The Central Bureau of Investigation’s anti-corruption branch on Saturday conducted marathon raids in as many as 30 different locations in West Bengal in connection with a coal-smuggling racket.

According to sources, the federal investigation agency sleuths raided the office and homes of Anup Majhi, alias Lala, in Asansol, Durgapur, and Raniganj in Burdwan district, as well as Bishnupur in Kolkata’s adjoining South 24-Parganas district.

They also carried out search operations in some of the houses of Majhi’s associates.

Majhi is the alleged kingpin of the illegal coal operation that was being run in the open cast colliery belts along the Bengal-Jharkhand border.

The CBI sleuths have reportedly found connections between Majhi and Enamul Haq, the earlier arrested alleged kingpin in a cattle smuggling racket operating in West Bengal.

Enamul Haq, a resident of Murshidabad district, is currently on interim bail after he was tested positive for Covid-19.

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer linked to cattle-smuggling activities was also arrested in connection with the case.

