Gajraj Towers Private Limited director Vikram Sikaria, who had been taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the latter’s ongoing probe in the multi-crore coal smuggling scam in West Bengal, have cross holdings in several other companies all of which are currently under the scanner of central agencies.

Sources said that from the records of Registrar of Companies (RoC) under the Ministry of corporate affairs, the central agencies have come across information of 28 other corporate entities where Vikram Sikaria has cross-holding or partnership or directorship. Similar cross-holdings or partnership or directorship were detected in the case of the second director in Gajraj Towers, Suchi Sikaria.

Incidentally, the registered addresses of most of these entities where the two have cross-holdings or directorships have the registered address at 5A, Earle Street, Kolkata – 700026, which is also the registered address of Gajraj Towers.

The ED sleuths are in the process of scrutinizing the books of accounts, bank account and transaction details of all these companies that they are actually shell entities meant for diversion of the coal scam proceeds to different channels.

On Wednesday after a marathon raid and search operations at the residence and office of Vikram Sikaria, the ED seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.25 crore, which the sleuths believe is a small portion of coal scam proceeds. These companies have diverse business interests starting from real estate, food chain, commodity broking to exports, among others. Sikaria is also an owner of a popular dhaba in Kolkata.

From initial investigations, the ED has found out that the Sikaria’s businesses’ especially those related to real estate earned maximum profit during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown period, when the real estate sector was in a real difficult shape. In this connection, the ED sleuths are also looking for one of Sikaria’s close associates Manjit Singh Jitta, who is currently absconding.

Sources said that it came from the examination of different documents and statements given by different witnesses in connection with the coal smuggling case.

It is learnt that recently a person, named Ratnesh Burma, a close associate of the prime accused in the coal scam, Binay Mishra, surrendered at a special CBI court in Asansol. Burma was reportedly involved in managing the accounts of the coal smuggling proceeds. During the course of interrogation, he gave crucial clues to the investigating officials.

