Coal scam: ED recovers Rs 1 crore from businessman’s office in Kolkata

Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths, probing the multi-crore coal-smuggling case in West Bengal, reportedly recovered an amount worth Rs 1 crore from the office of a Kolkata-based businessman after a marathon raid and search operation at his residence and office on Wednesday.

Although the ED sleuths have refused to disclose the name of the businessman concerned, they said they have got specific clues that the money recovered from his office was part of the coal scam proceeds which the said business was supposed to divert to different channels.

As per the latest report, the ED sleuths have detained the businessman for questioning. Sources said that the said businessman was involved in multiple business activities – the prime of which were real estate and food chain. He is also an owner of a popular dhaba in Kolkata.

It is learnt that the team conducting raid and search operations on Wednesday at the residence and office of the said businessman was led by three special officers of the ED who arrived from New Delhi specially for this purpose.

Sources said that the name of the businessman in question came from the examination of different documents and statements given by different witnesses in connection with the coal smuggling scam. Sources said that the names of some other businessmen on this count have also surfaced and similar raid and search operations will be conducted at their premises as well in the days to come.

Recently Ratnesh Burma, a close associate of the prime accused in the coal scam Binay Mishra, surrendered at a special CBI court at Asansol in West Burdwan district. Burma was reported involved in managing the accounts of the coal smuggling scam proceeds. During the course of interrogation, he gave crucial clues to the investigating officials.

