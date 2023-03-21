INDIA

Coal scam: ED summons Bengal Law Minister Malay Ghatak to Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued fresh summons to West Bengal Law Minister Malay Ghatak for questioning in connection with the multi-crore coal scam in the state.

Sources said that the ED sleuths have sent an email communique to Ghtak, the legislator from Asansol North Assembly constituency asking him to be present at the agency’s headquarters in New Delhi on March 29. It has also summoned the minister’s personal assistant to the national capital on March 23.

However, the minister, till Tuesday evening, has denied any knowledge of the fresh summons being issued against him.

This is not the first time that Ghatak has been summoned by the ED in connection with the multi-crore coal smuggling scam. However, he dodged that summons every time.

In September last year, the ED sleuths conducted raid and search operations at a number of residences of Ghatak and his relatives both at Asansol in West Burdwan district as well as in Kolkata. The minister also faced marathon questioning at that point of time.

Since then ED issued formal summons to him a number of times to be present at the agency’s New Delhi office several times. But he dodged the summons each time.

