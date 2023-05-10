INDIA

Coal smuggling case: Delhi HC orders ED to issue fresh summons to Bengal law minister

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to issue fresh summons and give 15 days notice to West Bengal law minister Moloy Ghatak for questioning him in the coal smuggling case.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma also recorded Additional Solicitor General S. V. Raju’s statement that Ghatak will not be arrested in relation to the summons that have already been issued.

The probe agency apprised the court that the minister has been issued at least nine summons.

While the judge passed the order, he also said that he will deal with the issue of Ghatak’s plea that he should be questioned in Kolkata and not in Delhi.

In March, the ED summoned Ghatak to appear at its headquarters in the national capital and had fixed March 29 as the date of his appearance. The central agency also summoned the minister’s personal assistant to New Delhi on March 23. However, neither of them turned up.

In his plea, Ghatak has alleged that even after his statements have been recorded by the ED, he is being summoned to New Delhi just to “harass” him.

This was not the first time that Ghatak has been summoned by the ED in connection with the coal scam. However, he skipped the summons every time.

In September last year, the ED sleuths conducted raid and search operations at a number of residences of Ghatak and his relatives both at Asansol in West Burdwan district as well as in Kolkata.

The minister also faced marathon questioning at that point of time.

Since then, the ED issued formal summons to him a number of times to be present at the agency’s New Delhi office, but he skipped the summons each time.

20230510-184402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Now about Rs 50 crore rocket SSLV by India, for India

    RIL expands its value chain to improve capabilities in solar panel...

    Bajrang Dal activist murder: Killers developed hatred towards Hindus following unrest...

    Kamal Haasan’s MNM to felicitate women achievers