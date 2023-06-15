BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Coal stock reaches 110.58 million tonnes, records 44% YoY growth

NewsWire
0
4

The overall coal stock position at mines, thermal power plants and transit as on June 13 reached 110.58 million tonnes, indicating an increase of 44.22 per cent as compared to 76.67 million tonnes recorded during the corresponding period of last year.

Additionally, the pithead coal stock at Coal India Limited (CIL) as on June 13 stood at 59.73 million tonnes, indicating a growth rate of 25.77 per cent as against 47.49 million tonnes during the corresponding period of previous year.

At the same time, in terms of coal dispatch to the power sector, the cumulative achievement for 2023-24 as on June 13 amounted to 164.84 million tonnes, registering a growth of 5.11 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last year, when it was 156.83 million tonnes, thus ensuring a steady supply of coal to meet the energy requirements of the power sector.

The overall coal dispatch has seen a substantial increase, reaching 196.87 million tonnes as on June 13 for 2023-24. This represents a growth rate of 7.71 per cent compared to the previous year’s dispatch of 182.78 million tonnes.

20230615-192602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mandaviya reviews status of essential medicines, drugs with pharma firms

    Hero MotoCorp retails over 1L units of two-wheeler on a single...

    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank logs Rs 496.51 cr net in H1FY23

    Invesco fires fresh salvo, questions ZEEL management’s motives