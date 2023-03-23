INDIA

Coal worth Rs 23 cr discovered during I-T raid in Jharkhand

NewsWire
0
0

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has unearthed a stock of 22,000 metric tonne of coal during raids conducted at the premises of Agriti Minerals Private Ltd, a Jharkhand-based company involved in the business of mining products.

During investigation, it was revealed that the coal was meant to be supplied to two power plants in the state, but instead was illegally dumped by the company. The coal was stored at the company’s bases at Kuju town in the Ramgarh district.

In the assessment done by the I-T Department, it has been revealed that the value of illegally dumped coal at the company’s premises is Rs 23.75 crore. The department had conducted a survey on March 20-21 at the company’s locations in Ranchi and Kuju.

During the survey, it was found that the company has a huge stock of coal at its premises as compared to the details entered in its stock register. The evaluation of this stock was done by the experts of Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI), a Central government company.

Investigation revealed that this coal was to be supplied to Maithon Power Limited and Koderma Thermal Power Limited, but the company dumped it. The plans were to illegally sell the coal at high prices in the market.

The businessman running the company has also accepted the proof of having an undisclosed income of Rs 4.5 crore. He has also agreed to pay a tax of Rs 1.5 crore to the I-T Department.

20230323-090804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RS adjourned for day amid Oppn protest over raids, snooping

    First G-20 IWG Meeting discusses financing ‘Cities of Tomorrow’

    Manoj Bajpayee to star in courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh...

    Kejriwal only visits temples ahead of elections: CT Ravi