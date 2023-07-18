With the opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi literally blew the political bugle for the forthcoming Assembly polls in a slew of states, and launched an all-out attack on the gathering, calling it a coalition of corrupt parties, which promote dynasties and indulge in politics of appeasement.

“The gathering which is taking place today, can give only one guarantee, a guarantee of Rs 20 lakh crore worth of scams,” Modi said while inaugurating the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar international airport at Port Blair via video conferencing on Tuesday.

He described the opposition parties’ meeting as “kattar bhrashtachar sammelan”, adding that they are not what they look from outside.

“People of the country say that this is a ‘Kattar Bhrashtachar Sammelan’…Another speciality of this meeting is that if someone is out on bail in a corruption of crores of Rupees, they are seen with great respect. If the entire family is out on bail, they are more honoured…If someone insults a community and is punished by the court, he is honoured,” PM Modi remarked.

Attacking the West Bengal, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu governments — all of which are led by opposition parties — the Prime Minister said that despite several irregularities committed by the opposition parties like liquor scam and paper leaks, these parties cover each others’ crimes and when agencies like ED begin probing them, then all their friends from like-minded parties rush to defend them.

