COAS Manoj Pande to embark on 2-day visit to B’desh today

NewsWire
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande, will on Monday embark on a two-day visit to Bangladesh during which he will meet senior military leadership of the neighbouring nation and discuss avenues for further enhancing bilateral defence ties, the Ministry of Defence announced.

According to the Ministry, the army chief will hold formal interactions with his Bangladeshi counterpart and the Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division.

He will also be briefed by senior Bangladeshi military officers on bilateral cooperation issues.

The COAS visited Bangladesh in July 2022 in his foreign visit after assuming office in April.

The Bangladesh COAS visited India in April this year and reviewed the Passing Out Parade at Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

According to the Ministry, General Pande will on Tuesday review the Passing Out Parade (POP) of officer cadets of the 84th Long Course at the Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA), Chittagong.

During the parade, he will present the ‘Bangladesh India Friendship Trophy’ instituted for Best Foreign Cadet (from Friendly Foreign Countries) of the Passing Out Course from BMA.

The first trophy this year is being awarded to Officer Cadet Everton of Tanzania.

This trophy is in reciprocation to ‘Bangladesh Trophy and Medal’ instituted at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun in December 2021 for Best Foreign Cadet of Passing Out Course.

