In a joint operation, Indian Coast Guard and the Anti Terrorism Squad of Gujarat on Thursday apprehended a boat with eight Pakistan nationals and 30 kilos of heroin.

According to the Coast Guard, the Pakistani boat was apprehended close to the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the Indian waters.

The Coast Guard said the operation was carried out in coordination with the ATS Gujarat.

A Coast Guard official told IANS that the boat which is still at the sea will be brought to the shore for joint investigation by various security agencies of the country. And the boat will be thoroughly checked for any more hidden items.

