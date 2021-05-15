The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has rescued three fishermen stranded in a marooned Indian Fishing Boat Badhriya as Cyclone Tauktae ravaged the sea off Kannur.

In a swift operation on the night of May 14, 2021, ICG ship Vikram rescued IFB Badhriya which had left Talessary Harbour on May 9, 2021.

The fishermen were provided medical emergency treatment onboard the ICG ship. ICG Headquarters at Kerala and Mahe coordinate the search and rescue operation in the state.

District Commander DIG Sanatan Jena said despite very rough sea conditions, ICG ships were out at sea rescuing the fishers trapped in rough sea and wind conditions.

Cyclone Tauktae, which left its impact off Kerala Coast, is now slowly and steadily moving up in northern direction. ICG ships were continuously patrolling the high seas shepherding the boats to safe waters and towards land.

The ICG is continuously warning all fishermen about the deteriorating weather condition and impending cyclonic weather through Radar Stations and ICG aircraft patrolling the areas.

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea moved north-north-westwards with a speed of about 11 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 8:30 am on May 15, 2021 over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea.

It is very likely to intensify further in to a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ during next six hours and into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ during the subsequent 12 hours. “It is very likely to move north-north-westwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around May 18, afternoon/ evening,” the IMD stated.

