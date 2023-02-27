BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Coastal container feeder service flagged off between Chennai, Pondicherry ports

NewsWire
0
0

Coastal shipping service between the Chennai and Pondicherry Ports began on Monday with container feeder vessel ‘Hope Seven’ carrying 106 TEUs setting out on its voyage.

Chennai Port Chairman Sunil Paliwal flagged off the vessel at DP World Container Terminal, Chennai Port.

The Indian government, under its Sagarmala programme, has recognised the economic and environmental benefits of coastal shipping as compared to transport by the road mode.

In connection with this, the government decided to develop the Pondicherry Port as the satellite port of Chennai Port for container cargo – exports and imports from and to Puducherry (Pondicherry) and its hinterland extending to Cuddalore/Nagapattinam in the southeast, Trichy/Villupuram in the south, and Salem/Namakal in the west.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding between Chennai Port and Pondicherry Port was signed on March 15, 2017.

The commercial cargo handling operations could not commence immediately due to change in weather conditions resulting in siltation at the mouth of the Pondicherry Port.

In order to mitigate the siltation problem and to develop the Port, deepening of sea mouth entrance at Pondicherry Port was undertaken.

The Pondicherry Port is Customs ICEGATE (Indian Customs Electronic Gateway) enabled with quick import and export clearance facility with efficient in port warehouse containing stuffing and de-stuffing facility at Pondicherry.

Apart from regular containers, reefer containers can also be shipped between the two ports.

The service is expected to increase the volume of cargo from Pondicherry and its hinterland without road congestion to Chennai Port.

20230227-165802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre selects 20 Cos under ‘Advanced Automotive Products’ PLI scheme

    Delhi, Bengaluru among top global cities for women entrepreneurs: Report

    Karnataka trade body seeks sops for Covid-hit businesses

    NetApp to acquire Cloud open source database provider Instaclustr