BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Coastal & port connectivity play key role in nation’s eco growth: Gadkari

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Monday that coastal and port connectivity infrastructure play a pivotal role in a nation’s economic growth.

In Kerala, a four-lane National Highway (NH) has been developed at a total cost of Rs 571 crore to connect ICTT(International Container Transhipment Terminal)Vallarpadam with Kalamassery, the minister said in a series of tweets.

The project involved the construction of a port connectivity highway, stretching 8.721 km through the backwaters of the Arabian Sea at Cochin, on reclaimed land. He said this highway links the North-South Corridor for freight movement to Cochin Port, thereby facilitating the transportation of goods.

Furthermore, this highway enhances the mobility of eight seashore villages and has significantly contributed to the socio-economic development of the region, he added.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi our unwavering commitment is to deliver time-bound, cost-effective, high-quality, and sustainable road infrastructure that serves the needs of our citizens,” he stated.

Talking about another project, in a series of tweets, Gadkari has said in Nagaland we are undertaking a significant infrastructure development project, the construction of a 14.71-kilometer-long four-lane highway from Dimapur to Kohima (Package-II). He said the total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 339.55 crore.

He said the primary objective of this project is to improve the connectivity between the capital city and other major commercial centers in the state, thereby enabling faster movement of people and goods for growth and prosperity.

20230306-154603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CSC launches Rural e-Mobility Programme to promote use of electric vehicles

    Rupee’s upside may limit on corporate outflows; local unit ends 22...

    ‘Economic condition of EMs determine vulnerability to US bond movement’

    Budget Watch: New sectors expected to get infra, industry status (IANS...