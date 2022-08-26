ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Cobra’ trailer promises action treat for Vikram fans

NewsWire
0
0

The trailer of director Ajay Gnanamuthu’s eagerly awaited action thriller ‘Cobra’, featuring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead was released amidst much fanfare at the VR Mall in the city.

The trailer of the action entertainer gives away the fact that Vikram plays a genius who breathes numbers every single second of his life and who can find a solution mathematically to every problem.

Vikram plays the titular character of Cobra in the film and his real name, if one is to go by what the trailer suggests, is ‘Mathie’, a maths teacher.

The trailer shows that Cobra has two skills apart from his mathematical prowess. One, he is a master of disguise and two, he is an exceptional fighter.

Vikram is seen sporting at least seven different get ups in this film including a Chinese old man and a rock band musician.

The other important aspect of the film is that cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is making his debut as an actor in Tamil cinema with this film, plays an investigating officer hot on the heels of the ‘Cobra’.

The trailer has heightened expectations from the film. Already, it has received a whopping 6.1 million views on YouTube in less than 15 hours of being released.

20220826-114805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid-related complications snatch Pt Rajan Mishra

    Arshi Khan almost got engaged to Afghan cricketer

    Luv Ranjan’s next starring Ranbir, Shraddha to release on Jan 2023

    A.R. Rahman: Docu-feature was unexplored territory for me, until now