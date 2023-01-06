INDIA

Cocaine, heroin worth over Rs 32 cr seized at Mumbai airport

Customs authorities at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have seized cocaine and heroin amounting to more than Rs 32 crore in two separate cases, an official said on Friday.

The Customs official said the 4.47 kg heroin worth Rs 31.29 crore in the covers of a document folder, while 1.596 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 15.96 crore was hidden in the buttons of clothes.

“We launched a drive against drugs smuggling and busted this racket,” said the official.

Tthe accused were found violating provisions of Section 8 of the NDPS Act, and had committed an offence punishable under Section 21, Section 23 and Section 29 of NDPS Act.

Accordingly, they were placed under arrest, the official said, adding that the narcotic substances were seized along with concealing material under Section 43(a) of the NDPS Act.

Further probe is underway.

