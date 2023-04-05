The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday sezied 1970 grams cocaine in Mumbai and arrested three persons including an African national in this regard.

“Based on the intelligence gathered by DRI, one male passenger (35), who arrived from Addis Ababa to Mumbai at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on April 4, was intercepted. Examination of the luggage of the passenger resulted into recovery of 1970 grams of white powder (cocaine) with an illicit market value of Rs 20 crore,” an official said.

The official said that further to identify other members of the drug syndicate, the officers laid a trap and apprehended the recipient of the said contraband drugs.

The recipient came from Hyderabad to Mumbai to collect the drugs. This person was further supposed to deliver the drugs to an African person in Navi Mumbai.

“Efforts were made to identify and intercept the African person who appeared to be a key member of the drug syndicate. Another trap was laid in Navi Mumbai to intercept him and the culprit was successfully nabbed,” the official said.

The DRI said that total three persons were arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act. Further investigation in the matter is on.

20230405-204206