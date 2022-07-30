After a lizard was found in the food of a restaurant at the food court of the Nexus Elante Mall here, a customer has found a cockroach in his food at an eatery.

Complainant Anil Kumar, who called the police to report the incident, said he ordered fried rice at Ni Hao, a Chinese food outlet, and was shocked to find a cockroach in it.

He alleged that when he reported the matter to restaurant staff, they said it was an onion piece.

In his complaint to the police, Kumar demanded action against the restaurant and mall management.

The Elante food court is owned by Ayaan Foods.

Owner of Ayaan Foods, Puneet Gupta, described the incident as an act of sabotage by the mall management with whom he had a dispute regarding rent.

