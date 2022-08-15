ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘Coda’ actor Troy Kotsur recovers Oscar trophy after Jeep theft, thanks police

American actor Troy Kotsur, who became the first deaf actor to win an Academy Award for his performance in the coming-of-age comedy drama ‘Coda’, almost lost his Oscar trophy and Jeep in a theft.

The actor was being honoured by his hometown of Mesa in Arizona. He reported on his Twitter account that a car thief hopped into his Jeep and took off. He was to be honoured for his achievement in becoming the first primarily deaf actor to win an Oscar, so he brought the trophy with him to the ceremony, reports Deadline.

Kotsur initially said on Twitter that “a little kid” was the person behind the crime. According to Deadline, the city police managed to track down the Jeep with the award still inside. Kotsur posed for a photo with police, thanking them for their efforts. He comes from a police family, with several relatives having worked for law enforcement.

Kotsur gained his Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar for his work as a father and fisherman in ‘Coda’. He still lives in Mesa and mentioned the city in his Oscars acceptance speech.

