INDIA

CoE on CSR and sustainability to devise solutions for achieving SDGs

By NewsWire
A newly-envisaged Centre of Excellence (CoE) is set to create an environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework for corporates and other stakeholders to work towards India’s COP26 commitment of net zero emission by 2070.

This will be done through knowledge papers and reports, round tables, and sensitisation programmes even as the Centre of Excellence will be engaged in research, development, demonstration and execution of innovative technologies and solutions on different thematic areas in the CSR domain.

This Centre will also popularise rating among the social sector in order to create a credible database of NGOs and implementing agencies in the country, it was informed during the signing of an MoU between The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Kolkata on Friday.

The MoU to set up a ‘Centre of Excellence on CSR and Sustainability’ will devise solutions in the domain to achieve national and global sustainable development goals (SDGs) through its work.

The CoE envisions creating a knowledge platform as well as engage with corporates, the government, non-governmental sector and other stakeholders in the CSR domain to arrive at solutions in an inclusive and holistic manner for all stakeholders and work towards SDGs.

Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI, said, “I strongly believe this partnership with the ICC will help culminate in bringing about a change in the social fabric of India taking CSR and Sustainability to unprecedented heights.”

Rajeev Singh, Director General, ICC, also spoke on the occasion.

TERI is an independent, multi-dimensional research organisation, with capabilities in policy research, technology development, and implementation, while ICC is the leading and the only national chamber of commerce with headquarters in Kolkata.

20220311-220004

