NSE Cogencis on Monday announced an expanded partnership with Dow Jones to offer premium news through Cogencis WorkStation, its real-time market data terminals.

Cogencis WorkStation users will benefit from the addition of real-time streaming news from Dow Jones Institutional News Service, which includes content from Dow Jones’ global newsroom to provide an instant snapshot of markets throughout the trading day.

Under the bolstered agreement, users will have access to premium news, data and analysis from Dow Jones’ trusted brands: The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and Investor’s Business Daily.

This complements Dow Jones Newswires’ real-time news offerings with additional coverage that includes stock news, market commentary and insights, and popular columns.

“As the Indian financial markets continue to develop and integrate with global financial systems, having real-time insights on global events is more critical than ever for Cogencis WorkStation users,” said Aniruddha Chatterjee, MD & CEO, Cogencis.

“Integrating Dow Jones Institutional News Service will provide Cogencis users with an edge, helping them keep up with global news and insights from trusted brands like Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal without ever leaving the terminals,” he added.

“As a long-time partner with Cogencis, we are excited to expand access to our premium content and data to all Cogencis terminal users,” said William Ashworth, General Manager, Corporate Partnerships, at Dow Jones.

“This agreement significantly extends the reach of Dow Jones’ trusted journalism and data to the Indian and South Asian financial community, helping them uncover market opportunities and inform their investment decisions,” Ashworth added.

20230403-214204