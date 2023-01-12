BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Cognizant appoints Infosys veteran Ravi Kumar S. as CEO

NewsWire
0
0

IT major Cognizant on Thursday announced the appointment of former Infosys President Ravi Kumar S. as CEO and a member of the Board, effective immediately.

Kumar succeeds Brian Humphries in both roles. To facilitate a smooth transition, Humphries will remain with the company as a special advisor until March 15, the company said in a statement.

Kumar joins Cognizant after a 20-year career at Infosys, where he held various leadership roles, most recently serving as President from January 2016 till October 2022.

“Ravi brings world-class expertise in consulting, process, and technology transformation as well as demonstrated success building businesses. We are highly confident he can build on Cognizant’s portfolio of in-demand solutions, strong brand, and significant international expansion opportunity to unlock enhanced performance and growth,” said Stephen J. Rohleder, Chair of the Board.

At Infosys, Kumar led the Global Services Organisation across all global industry segments, driving digital transformation services, consulting services, technology services, engineering services, data and analytics, cloud and infrastructure, and enterprise package applications service lines.

He has over 20 years of experience in the technology consulting space, incubating new practice lines, driving large transformational programmes, and developing new business models across industry segments.

Based in New York City, Kumar served as President at Infosys until October 2022.

“I have watched Cognizant fundamentally transform its business, expanding its digital portfolio and capabilities, strengthening client relationships and partnerships, and meaningfully enhancing operational discipline,” said Kumar.

20230112-213003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India, B’desh must adopt seamless transport connectivity: World Bank report

    Post acquisition, Jindal welcomes BPSL employees to JSW family

    Sandeep Kumar Gupta assumes charge as Chairman and MD, GAIL

    Ashneer takes a dig at media as BharatPe sues him, family...