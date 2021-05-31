IT major Cognizant on Monday announced a nationwide drive to vaccinate more than 650,000 associates, their families and support teams, along with delivering 1,000 oxygenated beds, ventilators and vaccinations through $8.5 million (about Rs 60 crore) in Covid relief for the worst-hit communities.

The vaccination drive for associates and families, launched in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurgaon, is expanded to 100 vaccination centres (CVCs) across 40 cities and will be further extended, the company said in a statement.

The vaccinations will be administered at Cognizant’s own facilities and through a network of hospitals managed by healthcare providers, including, Apollo, Columbia ASIA, Fortis and Manipal. Cognizant will cover the costs of vaccines, enable time-off and ensure vaccine reimbursements, where needed.

“Our first priority is to protect our associates, their dependents, and support teams during these challenging times. We have partnered with top-tier healthcare providers and hospitals with pan India presence to help ensure access to critical health services and vaccinations,” said Rajesh Nambiar, Executive Vice President and Chairman, Cognizant India.

The efforts are part of ‘Operation C3,’ Cognizant’s Covid-19 rapid response programme.

Additionally, Cognizant India Foundation has collaborated with several NGOs and health authorities to mobilise delivery of 1,000 oxygenated COVID care beds for free community, paediatric ICU units, over 7 lakh personal protective equipment (PPE) for the front-line workers.

More than 8,000 people have received vaccinations in these camps so far in the ongoing drive, the company informed.

To combat the deadly second wave, the company has granted $2 million in emergency funding to UNICEF, $6.2 million to operationalise relief efforts through Cognizant India Foundation and Outreach programmes.

–IANS

na/