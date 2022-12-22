BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Cognizant to power Garuda Aerospace’s drones with advanced digital tools

IT major Cognizant on Thursday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Garuda Aerospace, a homegrown drone startup, to power its drones with advanced digital tools.

The company said that this will bring innovative solutions at scale for enterprises aiming to achieve greater agility, productivity, and overall outcomes.

“Drone services are one of the fastest growing technology segments with the potential to provide extraordinary value to industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, energy and utilities, retail and logistics,” Achal Kataria, Vice President and India Country Head, Cognizant said in a statement.

Cognizant and Garuda Aerospace are collectively set to bring a plethora of end-to-end drone-based management and monitoring offerings for businesses across sectors, which will include sectors like agriculture, warehouse management, and energy and utilities.

“This collaboration with Cognizant will further enhance our ‘Made in India’ drones with world-class technologies and catalyze new, innovative solutions to help clients and their customers around the world,” Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace said in a statement.

This collaboration will offer Cognizant associates across its service lines, such as analytics, IoT, among others, the opportunity to work on such purpose-driven drone projects, said the company.

Garuda Aerospace boasts a fleet of 400 drones and a well-trained team of over 500 pilots in 26 cities across the country.

