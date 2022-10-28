The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has taken over the investigation into the Coimbatore blast case, has recovered incriminating documents and bomb making material from the house of Jameesha Mubin who died in the Coimbatore blast.

A search operation was conducted at the house of the deceased Jamesha Mubin, during which 109 articles were seized, including notebooks, in which their missions regarding Jihad were mentioned, an official of the NIA said.

“We recovered black powder, potassium nitrate, Black powder nitroglycerin, PETN powder, aluminium powder, sulphur powder, sterile surgical were recovered,” the official said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on Thursday ordered NIA to take over the probe after which it registered an FIR.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had recommended a NIA probe into the case.

Mubin, a 25-year-old engineering graduate, was killed in the car explosion on October 23.

He was previously questioned by the NIA in 2019 regarding his social media contact with the main accused in the Easter Day bombings in Sri Lanka.

The probe agency is also investigating whether C.A. Rauf, the Kerala state secretary of the banned Islamist organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI) who was in hiding ever since the outfit was banned, had any role in motivating the youngsters including Mubin to take the extreme terror steps.

The NIA sleuths late Thursday night arrested Rauf from his residence in Pattambi located in Kerala’s Palakkad district.

Immediately after the car blast, the Tamil Nadu police have arrested five accomplices of Mubin which included Mohammed Thalka, son of Nawab Khan who is the brother of Al-Umma founder and the main culprit in the Coimbatore serial bomb blast of 1998, February 14 in which 56 people died and 200 people injured.

The others arrested are — Mohammed Azharuddin, Mohammed Riyaz, Firoz Ismail, and Mohammed Navas Ismail.

The arrested have been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

20221028-165602