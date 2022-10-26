The Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday conducted raids at the residence of a relative of Jameesha Mubin, who died in the car blast near the Sangameshwara temple, in Ukkadam, Coimbatore on Sunday.

Mubin is the main accused in the case which has been recommended for a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by the Tamil Nadu government.

Police sources told IANS that a 28-year-old relative of Mubin was questioned for hours by the special police team and later, his residence was searched.

A laptop was also seized from his residence, police sources told IANS.

There are reports on the presence of a network behind the car blast and the police are ascertaining whether Jameesha Mubin and his associates were planning some major explosions in south India.

The police team could also unearth a road map to several important government institutions of Coimbatore including the Police commissionerate, District Collectors office, the Coimbatore Railway Station, Race Course, and Victoria Hall from the residence of Mubin.

The Coimbatore city police had on Monday invoked Sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy etc) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused. This was following prima facie evidence regarding a suspected terror plot.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin on Wednesday held a high-level meeting and recommended the case to the National Investigation Agency for further probe.

The presence of a large quantity of chemicals from the residence of Mubin and the presence of nails, marbles, and chemicals in the car have the investigators believe that the conspirators were planning a major explosion.

Police and NIA suspect that more people were involved in procuring chemicals including potassium nitrate, sulphur, aluminium powder, and charcoal that were found at Mubin’s residence.

