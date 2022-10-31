INDIA

Coimbatore blast: Stalin presents appreciation certificates to police officers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin on Monday presented certificates of appreciation to police officers of Coimbatore who had acted immediately to probe the car blast case in which a 25-year-old Jameesha Mubin was charred to death.

He lauded the efforts of the police personnel of Coimbatore city as he presented certificates to 14 police personnel and also marked the presentation to 58 other officers.

On October 23, at around 4 a.m., a car exploded near the Sangameswarar temple, Ukkadam and the initial information was that it was the explosion triggered by a gas cylinder in the car. However, Coimbatore police immediately commenced an investigation and could reach the accomplices of the deceased Mubin, and recovered huge quantities of bomb-making materials including potassium nitrate, aluminum powder, sulphur, and charcoal.

However, BJP state President, K. Annamalai has come out against the Coimbatore police, saying that it was its “systemic failure” that led to the explosion in Coimbatore. He had also alleged that the state police did not act proactively even after the central intelligence agencies had issued a possible threat in south India. He added that it was not a general threat but instead specific threat.

Tamil Nadu Governor, R.N. Ravi had also come out against the state government in the delay in recommending an NIA investigation in the Coimbatore car blast case.

The act of Stalin and the Chief Minister lauding the police personnel is considered a response by the state government against the statements of the Tamil Nadu Governor and the BJP state president.

