Coimbatore car blast affects Diwali sales in area

A car exploded on Sunday morning and led to the closure of all roads near Eswaran Kovil street in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district. Heavy police was deployed in the area, forcing closure of all shops on the roads leading to Ukkadam and Coimbatore town hall.

Both these streets have more than 100 shops and an equal number or more street vendors, who were expecting a roaring trade on the last day of the Diwali sale this year.

Senior police officers led by Additional Director General of Police, P. Thamaraikannan, and Coimbatore Police Commissioner, V. Balakrishnan are camping in the area to prevent any untoward incident following the car blast.

Bomb squads, fingerprint experts and forensic experts have been sent in the area and a thorough investigation is being conducted. The police have collected glass, pebbles and aluminum nails that are found scattered at the site.

R. Gopalan, a street vendor selling garments, was upset with the action taken by the police.

Gopalan told IANS: “I am from Palakkad in Kerala and was expecting a good sale during the last day of the Deepavali. Unfortunately, the car blast has dashed our hopes as police have shut down the road leading to Easwaran Kovil street, which is a busy area frequented by shoppers. I have taken huge loans expecting a good Deepavali sale. While we have been selling clothes for the past few days, the last day has a surge in business.”

With the main streets leading to Ukkadam and Coimbatore town hall shut, the Diwali last-minute business will be a dampner.

