Coimbatore car blast case: Madras HC seeks information on treatment provided to accused

The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu Prisons Department to produce the details of the treatment provided to Coimbatore car blast case accused, Mohammed Asaruddin.

Asaruddin’s father Mohamed Yousuf had moved the Court stating that his son was brutally beaten up by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under its custody and wanted the court to pass an order on appropriate medical treatment to him.

A division bench of Justices M. Sundar and Nirmal Kumar directed the Central Prison, Puzhal, Chennai to provide the details of the treatment given to the accused in jail.

The court also directed the NIA to respond within a week on the petition filed by Yousuf that his son was brutally beaten up in the elite agency custody and bears injury marks.

A car blast occured on October 23, 2022, near the Sangameswarar temple, Ukkadam, Coimbatore in which 29-year-old Jamsheen Mubin was charred to death. The car blast took place on the eve of Deepavali and the police and NIA commenced an investigation, which revealed the presence of a conspiracy and the agency arrested several people from across Tamil Nadu, including Asaruddin.

20230316-185803

