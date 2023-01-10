INDIA

Coimbatore car blast case: NIA likely to make more arrests

National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the October 23 Coimbatore car blast case in which a 29-year-old youth was charred to death, is likely to arrest more people involved in the conspiracy.

The police had arrested six people immediately after the car blast at Coimbatore in which 29-year-old Islamic terrorist, Jameesha Mubin died in the Diwali eve blast.

Those arrested are Mohammed Azharudheen (23), Afsar Khan (27), Mohammed Nawaz Ismail (24), Firoz Ismail (27), Mohammed Riyas (27), and Mohammed Talha (25). Of this Mohammed Talha is the nephew of S.A. Basha, founder leader of Al Umma and a convict in the 1998 Coimbatore blast case.

After taking over the investigation, the premier investigation agency arrested, Mohammed Thoufeek (25) of Podannur in Coimbatore district, Umar Farook (39) of Coonor in The Nilgiris, and Feroze Khan (28) of South Ukkadam.

The NIA then arrested two more persons on December 28, Sanofar Ali and Sheikh Hidayathullah. The agency has found out that the accused had conducted several meetings before executing the plan on October 23.

Sources in the NIA told IANS that more arrests are likely to happen and interrogation of the arrested was taking place in Chennai.

