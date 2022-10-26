Jamesha Mubin, the 25-year-old Ukkadam youth killed in a car blast in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on October 23, and his five accomplices, who have been arrested, had planned major explosions in South India.

Sources at the Tamil Nadu Police investigating team told IANS that the chances of Mubin being a suicide bomber were more as chemicals were found in his body during the post-mortem. It may be noted that Mubin was blown up after an explosion in the car he was driving on Sunday early morning. The deceased Mubin’s WhatsApp status also revealed that he was ‘expecting’ death.

According to the investigating team, a search conducted at Mubin’s residence found the roadmap to Coimbatore Railway station, City police commissioner’s office, Coimbatore collectorate, Race Course, and Victoria Hall indicating that the deceased and accomplices were planning some major explosions.

CCTV visuals have shown that Mubin and three of his accomplices were shifting two gas cylinders and some explosives in the car indicating that Mubin was indeed planning to become a suicide bomber.

Police sources also told IANS that the accused had direct contact with the IS and that the accused, Faizal was deported from the UAE in 2020 due to his links with the IS. Mohammed Azharuddin lodged in the Viyyur jail for trying to recruit Muslim youths to IS ideology was closely associated with Mubin.

Meanwhile, the opposition has lashed out against the state government for not bringing out the full details of the car explosion. AIADMK deposed leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam while speaking to the mediapersons on Wednesday said that the DMK government has failed miserably in preventing such terror activities from unfolding in the state.

With the Unlawful Atrocities Prevention Act (UAPA) foisted on the accused, the National Investigating Agency has already taken over the case and has commenced preliminary investigation.

