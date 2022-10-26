INDIA

Coimbatore car blast: Stalin convenes high-level meeting of officials

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin convened a high-level meeting of officials on Wednesday in the wake of the Coimbatore car blast in which a 25-year-old youth, Jameesha Mubin, died and five of his accomplices arrested under UAPA.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Home secretary K. Phanindra Reddy, Director General of Police C. Sylendrababu, Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) S. Davidson Devasirvatham, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

After the Coimbatore car blast on Sunday early morning, the police conducted raids on the residence of Mubin and found materials like potassium nitrate, sulphur, etc., which can be used for the manufacturing of country-made bombs.

The Tamil Nadu opposition, including AIADMK and BJP have come out strongly against the Chief Minister and the Home department for not bringing out in the open the exact reason of the car blast and whether it was a suicide bombing attempt.

The police have recovered the maps of some vital installations of Coimbatore, including the Coimbatore Railway station, Victoria Hall, Coimbatore Commissionerate of Police, District Collectors office, and Race Course.

BJP state president, K. Annamalai has said that the Tamil Nadu Police were not clearly mentioning whether it was a suicide bombing or not. He also said that there was hesitancy on the part of the state police in clearing up the death in a sensitive town like Coimbatore. He said the police were sticking to the theory that it was the ‘gas cylinder blast’. The presence of chemicals in the body of the deceased Mubin is more of an indication that the youth had killed himself.

20221026-142204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Relief for Antrix as Delhi HC stays $560 mn arbitral tribunal...

    ‘Leopard Diaries’ explores remarkable tale of ‘lonely, mysterious creature’ (IANS Interview)

    GMR Hyd Air Cargo to use new tech for tracking vax...

    Vaccination phase 3: How to register, choose CVC, all you need...