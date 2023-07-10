The Coimbatore City Bird Atlas survey conducted in the urban areas of the city for the past three years will be completed in a month’s time. The survey was taken up by bird enthusiasts and bird watchers and was the second such massive exercise after the survey in Mysore.

The bird watchers and surveyors, who took part in the three-year-old long survey, said that 190 species of birds have been identified, including rare migratory birds. The surveyors said that among the 190 bird species identified, 130 to 140 were seen in both wet and dry seasons.

Rare birds like Slaty-breasted rail and Grey-fronted green pigeon were spotted during the survey in Coimbatore urban areas.

The surveyors also said that even though they could identify 190 bird species, the diversity of the birds in the urban areas of Coimbatore could not be assessed.

