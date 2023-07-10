INDIA

Coimbatore city bird atlas to be completed in a month

NewsWire
0
0

The Coimbatore City Bird Atlas survey conducted in the urban areas of the city for the past three years will be completed in a month’s time. The survey was taken up by bird enthusiasts and bird watchers and was the second such massive exercise after the survey in Mysore.

The bird watchers and surveyors, who took part in the three-year-old long survey, said that 190 species of birds have been identified, including rare migratory birds. The surveyors said that among the 190 bird species identified, 130 to 140 were seen in both wet and dry seasons.
Rare birds like Slaty-breasted rail and Grey-fronted green pigeon were spotted during the survey in Coimbatore urban areas.
The surveyors also said that even though they could identify 190 bird species, the diversity of the birds in the urban areas of Coimbatore could not be assessed.

2023071036698

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    YSRCP declares candidates for Legislative Council polls

    Satta Bazar predicts 120-130 seats for Cong in Karnataka

    Teachers’ scam: Partha Chatterjee approaches court for relief from ED’s supplementary...

    SL Navy arrests 7 fishermen from TN