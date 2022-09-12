INDIA

Coimbatore forest division plants 14 lakh saplings in 9 years

NewsWire
0
0

In an effort to increase green cover, Coimbatore forest division has planted 14 lakh saplings in the past nine years.

According to Coimbatore Forest Division officials, 14.33 lakh saplings were planted under the division between 2012 to 2021.

The saplings were planted under the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity and Conservation Greening Projects and Tree Cultivation on Private Lands.

A senior officer with the Coimbatore forest division while speaking to IANS said, “We have replanted tree saplings in 95 villages in three districts and have planted 14.33 lakh saplings since 2012 to 2021.”

He said that long rotation saplings and short rotation saplings were planted, and added that long rotation plantations were done up to 2021 while short rotation plantings were done up to 2013-14. The short rotation plantations can be harvested in seven to eight years.

The officials said that short rotation plantings were harvested by farmers since the past one year and have fetched good returns. Malaivembu, one of the most popular short rotation trees, fetches Rs 4000 to 5000 per tonne.

Forest department officials said that farmers are sending the Malaivembu trees directly to paper making companies and earning good revenue.

The Coimbatore forest division is planning to raise more saplings from the three nurseries in Coimbatore and distribute among the farmers for the second phase of the project.

A forest department official told IANS that on an average a farmer is selling 10 to 15 tonnes of Malaivembu trees to paper factories and getting good returns. Several farmers have requested the forest department to plant Suvakumar tree saplings also as they fetch good money for them.

20220912-141002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bihar MLA Anant Singh produced in court in AK 47 case

    How officials contacting people for vaccination in MP

    Women’s T20, Basketball 3×3 make their debut at CWG 2022

    TN rural body polls: AIADMK to focus on DMK’s ‘futile’ election...