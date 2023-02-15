The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted search operations at more than 40 locations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala in connection with the Coimbatore and Mangaluru bomb blast cases.

“Houses of suspects were searched on the basis of investigational findings at different locations in the districts of Coimbatore, Trichy, Nilgiris, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Chennai, Thiruvannamalai, Dindigul, Mayiladuthurai, Krishnagiri, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi of Tamil Nadu, and Ernakulam of Kerala and Tirupur and Coimbatore of Tamilnadu, and in Mysuru,” the official said.

The first case relates to a bomb blast in a car laden with explosives in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple of Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. The accused, 29-year-old Jamesha Mubeen after swearing Bayath (allegiance) to IS was planning to carry out a suicide attack on October 23, 2022 and cause extensive damage to the Temple Complex with the intention to strike terror among a section of society.

This case was initially registered on October 23, 2022 at PS Ukkadam, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and later on re-registered by the NIA.

The second case relates to a Pressure Cooker bomb/improvised explosive device (IED) blast that took place in a moving auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru City, Karnataka State on November 19, 2022, while the accused was carrying the bomb for planting it in a public place.

Initially registered on November 20, 2022 at PS Kankanady, Mangaluru, Karnataka, the case was later taken over by the NIA.

“Searches conducted today have led to seizure of a large number of digital devices and cash amounting to 4 lakh rupees in both the cases,” the NIA said.

Further investigations in both the matters are on.

20230215-145402