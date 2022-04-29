Coimbatore MP and senior leader of CPI-M, P.R. Natarajan, has demanded a detailed inquiry in a case of misspelling the name of a railway station in Tamil language.

The MP said on Friday that he had already written a letter to the Union Railway Minister and wanted an immediate intervention in the matter.

The boards installed at the rear end of the station and at the parcel office reads — ‘Koyamputhur’ instead of Coimbatore.

Natarajan while speaking to IANS said, “The Railways have to answer this as the name Coimbatore is spelled as ‘Koyamputhur’ in Tamil which is factually wrong. I have taken up the matter with the Union Railways Minister and expect a response soon.”

He said that the Railway officials must use the name as per the Tamil Nadu government guidelines. The senior leader also said that it has to be seen whether the Railway officials have done it deliberately or not.

B. Mohanraj, Secretary, Pollachi train passenger welfare association while speaking to IANS said, “This is indeed a major mistake and Railways should not have committed such an error. The Coimbatore Railway station officials must themselves make the correction as early as possible and not wait for higher-ups to clear this.”

He also said that the mistake might have been due to the presence of a large number of people from Kerala who are working at Coimbatore railway station as they spell it as Koyamputhur.

It is to be noted that the Coimbatore railway station was earlier under the Palakkad Railway division in Kerala.

