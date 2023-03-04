Coimbatore police have initiated measures to take down social media accounts of rowdy elements operating in the city.

The police have zeroed in on the social media accounts of three rowdy groups namely Kamarajapuraam Gowtham, Thellavari group and Praga brothers.

Sources in Coimbatore police told IANS that steps are being taken to remove the social media accounts of these groups and have written to ‘Meta’ platform for taking action against them.

Police sources said that these groups were infusing hatred by posting and updating photos of their group members wielding deadly weapons including sickles, machetes, etc and throwing hatred against other groups.

A senior police officer told IANS that the police is tracking some more social media accounts that promote rivalry and hatred and warned people not to post such content or else face action.

It is to be noted that the Coimbatore city police has been on a crackdown against anti-social elements and rowdy gangs as after the car bomb explosion of October 22, 2022 in which a 29-year-old youth was charred to death police commenced to curb all such groupings which were acting as threat to normal life.

The Coimbatore police have been conducting raids in several places of the district and have arrested more than 14 people in the case related to the Coimbatore cab blast case. Some rowdy elements were also suspected to provide assistance to the terror elements involved in the car blast case and police have been systematically cracking down on such goonda elements.

