INDIALIFESTYLE

Coimbatore to have crematorium for animals

NewsWire
0
0

Coimbatore will soon have an electric crematorium exclusively for animals where both — the pets and strays — would get a dignified cremation.

On Monday, the Coimbatore district collector Dr G.S.Sameeran laid the foundation stone for the crematorium.

It will be the second such crematorium in Tamil Nadu, the first being in Chennai.

Notably, the Society for Prevention of Cruelty against Animals (SPCA) was dormant and non functional in Coimbatore district. After extensive campaigns by animal right activists and NGOs working for the cause of animals , the SPCA commenced functioning with the District collector as Chairman.

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore smart city, an NGO, will build the crematorium and maintain it. Sources in the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation told IANS that the crematorium will be built in an area of 650 sq metres and the entire operations will be carried out by the Rotary Club of Coimbatore smart city .

The amount of money to be spent by the club is not disclosed to the media.

M. Anandan, Director, Action for Animals, an NGO working for the cause of stray dogs, told IANS, “It’s indeed a great initiative to have an exclusive crematorium for animals, including pets and strays. This will help giving the animals a decent cremation.”

20221206-133403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Book covers can make or break the deal: Ahlawat Gunjan

    REET 2021 paper leak case: Top R’than education official removed

    Hearing of PIL on Bhabanipur bypoll deferred for a week

    Aayushi Khurrana finds a mentor in co-actor Shoaib Ibrahim